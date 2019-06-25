ST. FRANCISVILLE — In an effort to address blight, Police Chief Scott Ford is asking that anyone who sees areas in town in need of attention to let the department know.
Multiple town ordinances address blight, Ford said, and as the code enforcement officer, his role is to maintain the town’s rules to keep St. Francisville clean.
Ford said the town takes a two-prong approach to addressing anything deemed unsightly: Each morning, the maintenance department deploys a crew of about 12 people to collect litter and sweep away piles of dirt or garbage. Then, the police department handles the removal of larger structures, such as broken-down cars or rusted appliances.
Mayor Billy D’Aquilla added that a town employee drives around in a golf cart on litter patrol, while others collect yard waste, both on a daily basis.
When the department is notified about an abandoned or unkempt home, Ford said, they let the city attorney know to review the town’s ordinances. If necessary, the city attorney will serve the individuals and then the police department will give them time — usually 10 days — to correct the issue.
“It’s not our goal to collect property or fines,” Ford said. “We want a pretty town.”
Nevertheless, Ford said in a town like St. Francisville, blight is not much of a problem because his team tries to respond to issues as they arise.
"We don't let this get out of hand," Ford said. "The first thing you see when people talk about St. Francisville is how pretty it is."