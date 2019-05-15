ANGOLA — The Angola Museum announced a book signing and panel with "The Meaning of Life" co-author Marc Mauer and formerly incarcerated contributor Kerry Myers at 1 p.m. Tuesday, at the Angola Museum.
Discussion will be about life sentences and the impact on corrections and justice. Mauer and Myers will take questions and sign copies of "The Meaning of Life" following the panel.
"The Meaning of Life: The Case for Abolishing Life Sentences" by Marc Mauer and Ashely Nellis, is a passionate argument for abolishing life sentences as a meaningful step to addressing mass incarceration, according to a news release. Arguing for a broader sense of justice and rehabilitation, the authors endorse a 20-year sentencing cap, the release said. The book features six profiles of lifers by Myers.
Mauer is the executive director of The Sentencing Project, a national organization based in Washington, D.C., that promotes criminal justice reform.
Myers is deputy executive director of the Louisiana Parole Project. A former Angola lifer, he was sentenced to life without parole for second-degree murder for which he, the victim’s family and investigating detective agree he did not commit. He was released in 2016 when his sentence was commuted. In addition to "The Meaning of Life," Myers previously edited the Angolite, Angola’s inmate-ran magazine, and has written for the Marshall Project, The Bayou Brief and other local and national outlets.