As the weather warmed, members of the West Feliciana 4-H Club archery team on Sunday ventured out to the Sports Park in St. Francisville for practice.
The West Feliciana 4-H Archery Team is coached by David Gordon and assistant coach Perry Patin. Katlin Lucas is the Assistant 4-H Extension Agent — Youth Development.
The team practices every Sunday at the West Feliciana Sports Park from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. The archers must be at least 9 years old through high school and have their hunter's safety card. A statewide event — East Baton Rouge Invitational — is Feb. 27-28 in Baker.