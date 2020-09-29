West Fel McKinley net block.JPG

Freshman middle blocker Riley Vollmer (8) and junior setter Sarah Smith (26), of the West Feliciana Saints, block a McKinley High School attack at the net in a recent varsity volleyball match at Saints gym. West Feliciana defeated the Panthers in straight sets 25-19, 31-29, 25-20. West Feliciana volleyball is ranked No. 16 in the recent MaxPreps LHSAA Volleyball statewide rankings.

 Provided photo from West Feliciana High

West Feliciana High School recently defeated the McKinley in straight sets 25-19, 31-29, 25-20. West Feliciana volleyball is ranked No. 16 in the recent MaxPreps LHSAA Volleyball statewide rankings.

