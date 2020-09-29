West Feliciana High School recently defeated the McKinley in straight sets 25-19, 31-29, 25-20. West Feliciana volleyball is ranked No. 16 in the recent MaxPreps LHSAA Volleyball statewide rankings.
West Feliciana volleyball defeats McKinley; ranked 16th in state
- Staff report
-
-
- 1 min to read
Advocate Staff
