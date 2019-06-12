At the end of the school year, a change of scenery energized students in Layla Dupuy’s honors English II class at West Feliciana High School for assignments of reading and annotating informational scientific texts.
The texts dealt with "HeLa" cells, which have contributed to decades of medical breakthroughs, from research on the effects of zero gravity in outer space and the development of the polio vaccine, to the study of leukemia, the AIDS virus and cancer worldwide.
"HeLa" cells are named after cancer patient Henrietta Lacks, from whom they were obtained in 1951.