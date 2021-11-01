This fall’s deer hunting season began with a bang on Oct. 2 when West Feliciana Parish resident David Daniel bagged a nine-point buck on family land.
The buck, with its antlers in full velvet, was taken on the first day of a two-day, early season for hunters with disabilities hunting on private land.
Daniel, the son of former five-term Sheriff Austin Daniel, is paralyzed as a result of two debilitating strokes, the last one in 2014.
He only can move his left hand but uses special adaptive equipment that enables him to pursue a sport that played a big part in his early life.
His father said friends, old and new, rallied to his side after his illnesses and outfitted him with the special equipment that enables him to get to a deer stand, hold and aim his rifle and fire it when a deer comes into range.
Daniel has a motorized wheelchair that Austin Daniel said has tracks like a bulldozer and his rifle is mounted on the chair.
“He can sight it by using his left hand to put the scope’s crosshairs on the deer, and he bites on a device to fire the rifle,” Austin Daniel said.
The trophy buck David Daniel took on opening day for hunters with disabilities took the early lead in a big buck contest that is held annually in West Feliciana Parish.
“Of course, it’s early in the season,” his father said, but added that it had an antler spread of almost 19-and-a-half inches.
David Daniel is the founder of an organization called Bar D Outdoors, which organizes hunts for about 15-20 hunters each year.
He said so many people came to him after he got out of the hospital to outfit him for continued hunting that he decided to do something for other people who need assistance.
Bar D Outdoors, with a volunteer staff that raises money through various means, strives to combine the abilities of the people with special needs with the proper equipment to create successful hunts like his.
All costs associated with the hunt are absorbed by the organization without any cost to the participants.
Austin Daniel said the group operates on donations but also sells T-shirts and hats at hunting shows and organizes an annual dove hunt to raise funds.
David Daniel said he still gets a thrill when he has a successful hunt.
“But the biggest thrill for me is taking someone else to get a deer,” he said.
Bar D Outdoors provides the complete experience for the hunters, including a video of the hunt, and strives for a family atmosphere for everyone involved.
Anyone in need of hunting assistance or suffers from an illness that would qualify them for a hunt, can contact Bar D Outdoors by Facebook Messenger or email stan@bardoutdoors.com.