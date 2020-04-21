The Democrat photographer Jill Moore took her camera inside West Feliciana Hospital Thursday to capture how the hospital is dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.
The hospital is fully equipped and staffed to meet the demands of the COVID-19 crisis in St. Francsiville and the surrounding communities, hospital officials said during the tour. Lee Chastant, CEO of the hospital said that from the outset of the crisis, "we assembled our team and quickly established clear guidelines and protocols of diagnosis and treatment consistent with those recommended by the CDC and Louisiana Department of Health.”
Like other hospitals, West Feliciana Hospital is providing drive-up COVID-19 testing with a physician’s order. Angel Noble, director of nursing, explained the process. “Unless a patient is suffering respiratory distress, we recommend they return home and self-quarantine until we receive their test results — usually in several days.” Those experiencing respiratory complications are immediately taken into a specially prepared "isolation room" in the hospital. If their test result is positive and respiratory issues persist, the patient is transported to Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center or Baton Rouge General for specialized COVID-19 treatment.
“As always, the entire staff of West Feliciana Hospital are thankful to be here to provide care to our community during their time of need,” Noble said.