Math looks fruity in Bains Lower exercise Staff report Advocate Staff Sep 11, 2019 - 2:30 pm Baylee Purpera sorts Fruit Loops during math at Bains Lower Elementary. Provided photo Cereal makes an appearance in recent math sorting exercise at Bains Lower Elementary.