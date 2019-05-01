Students from West Feliciana Middle School were elected to leadership positions during the March 27-28 session of the Youth Legislature program of the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Baton Rouge.
Devarre Dyson was elected governor; Neal Rachal, lieutenant governor; Maddie Temple, Senate president; Mikayla Stewart, president pro tempore; and Ella McKinney, House speaker. The adult leaders of the Youth Legislature group were April Davis, Mary Rogers, Margaret Anne Pruitt, Shellee Harvey and Shaun LeRoi.