On Aug. 3, 30 new teachers took a tour of West Feliciana as a part of the school system’s new orientation. Some of the communities visited were Independence, the Bluffs, Elm Park, Wakefield, Hardwood and Solitude.
“We love our community and wanted to provide a 90-minute tour to all our new teachers,” Superintendent Hollis Milton said.
Beverly Grant, of human resources, planned the trip for the new teachers.
Betti Dooley, bus driver, volunteered to drive, and Milton, Bains Assistant Principal Torrence Williams and Bains Lower art teacher Laura Lindsey provided the guided tour.