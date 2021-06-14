ST. FRANCISVILLE — Vandalism and indiscriminate dumping are costing West Feliciana Parish time and money, the parish president told Parish Council members Monday.
President Kenny Havard said vandals damaged an expensive excavating machine shortly after it was moved to a bridge replacement site in the Lake Rosemound area.
In addition to breaking into the excavator’s cab and causing damage, the vandals also cut hydraulic hoses on the equipment.
Also, people skiing on the lake reported seeing bridge planks floating in the water, where vandals had thrown them after removing them from the bridge construction site.
Havard said the repairs set back the bridge repair crew, which should have moved on to a closed Freeland Road bridge by now.
Asked if the vandalism had caused a delay in the work, Havard replied jokingly, “That’s my excuse, and I’m sticking to it.”
He said workers should be in position to finish the Lake Rosemound bridge this week and then move to Freeland Road. The state is beginning a repair project on La. 965, and the parish intends to help residents in The Bluffs by at least opening one lane of the Freeland bridge to give them an extra route out of the development.
Havard and council members also discussed problems at the recycling center the parish operates in St. Francisville.
After a weekend, parish workers find the site overflowing with garbage, including tires, and other materials not suited for recycling, he said.
“There’s no market for recycling,” Havard said, adding that material once suitable for recycling is being dumped in landfills because the price for the materials has plummeted. He suggested the parish add an additional open-top trash bin to cut down on the debris thrown on the ground.
“Some people just don’t get it,” he said.
In other matters, the council:
- Agreed to work with the School Board to widen Bains Road, off U.S. 61, to make a turning lane for school traffic. The parish will provide the labor and equipment, while the School Board will pay for the materials.
- Authorized Havard to draw up a formal agreement with the Sheriff’s Office regarding the parish animal shelter, which is manned by volunteers and housed on property belonging to the parish Law Enforcement District.
- Appointed Tom McVea to the Planning and Zoning Commission, replacing Greg Ferris, and reappointed members Andy Dreher, Peter Newkirk and Sheila Scott.