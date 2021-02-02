The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between Jan. 18-24:
Jan. 18
Lane, Tanisha: 38; 7022 La. 10, Jackson; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, operating a vehicle while license is suspended, careless operation
Jan. 19
Matthews, Telvin: 22; 11554 Coates Road, St. Francisville; distribution of Schedule I narcotics
Braddock, Freddy: 47; 9923 Wilcox St., St. Francisville; domestic abuse battery, domestic abuse aggravated assault
Jan. 20
Veal, Kenny: 32; 64 Kingsridge Loop, Houma; second-degree murder
Smith, Virgil: 60; 2781 10th Street, Slidell; second-degree murder
Washington, Everet: 38; 7150 Bob White Drive, St. Francisville; simple assault, battery of a police officer, resisting a police officer with force or violence
Breland, Ricky: 26; 195 Dudley Road, Vicksburg, Mississippi; possession of Schedule II narcotics, resisting a police officer with force or violence, obstruction of justice, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jan. 21
Hilliard, Charlie: 34; 9193 Tunica Trace, St. Francisville; simple burglary of a movable/immovable, theft of utility service
Jan. 22
Sanders, Nicolas: 18; 18189 Old Trail Drive, Prairieville; possession with intent to distribute Schedule I narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts contributing to the delinquency of juveniles, speeding, no proof of insurance/registration, open container
Haile, Harry: 29; 5950 Street F, St. Francisville; two counts theft less than $1,000, disturbing the peace
Jan. 23
Depew, Tyler: 23; 9949 Havard St., St. Francisville; illegal use of a weapon
Sellers, David: 18; 12560 Dogwood Drive, St. Francisville; flight from an officer, obstruction of justice, open container, speeding, tail lamps