The sport of pickleball has been in the West Feliciana area since 2015, but crossed the river into Pointe Coupee fairly recently.
West Feliciana Pickleball Ambassador Pat Heurtin had been working with Jodie Cotten, ambassador of the Pointe Coupee area, to assist him in getting the sport going, which resulted in the East Meets West event April 30 at the West Feliciana Sports Complex.
Approximately 40 players from Pointe Coupee, West Feliciana, East Feliciana, East Baton Rouge and Lafayette parishes participated. The day included snacks, prizes, pickleball and socializing.