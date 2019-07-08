ST. FRANCISVILLE — Parish President Kenny Havard introduced the parish's new parks and recreation director to the West Feliciana Parish Council on Monday in one of the council's shortest meetings.
The meeting took 8 minutes from opening prayer to a vote on adjourning.
Jason Kinchen, who is taking over the parish's Recreation and Parks Department, told the council he and his family are fully vested in continuing the work that has transformed the parish sports park into a regional attraction.
A former professional baseball player and high school coach, Kinchen said he plans to speak to as many people who use the park as possible to gain an understanding of what the community thinks it needs in recreational facilities and activities.
Also in his monthly report, Havard said repairs to the Island Road bridge are expected to be completed in mid-August, while work is starting to repair bridges on Peterson and Jacock roads that also were damaged in the August 2016 flooding.
About $14 million in federal and state funds has been allocated to the parish for bridges damaged during the flood.
He said his administration is still working to get funding for replacement of a bridge at Plettenberg, while the lingering high water of the Mississippi River is holding up efforts to repair or replace a bridge over Polly Creek that leads to Cat Island.