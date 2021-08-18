For six years, Layne Langley, area nutrition agent with the LSU AgCenter, has been delivering nutrition programs to the youth participating in the West Feliciana Parks & Recreation Summer Camp.
Lorie Grezaffi, West Feliciana Parish event specialist/administrative assistant, asked Langley to conduct nutrition sessions during summer camp.
On her first visit, Langley introduced the campers to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s MyPlate. She discussed each of the five food groups: dairy, protein, fruits, grains and vegetables. The youth split into two teams for the MyPlate Relay. Campers raced to place plastic food into food group buckets. Langley reviewed the placings with the campers. Afterwards, the youth were each given a magnetic food and one by one they placed their food onto the corresponding food group. After going over the food placements, the campers prepared and tasted MyPlate Quesadillas.
During another visit, campers learned about the importance of breakfast and the dairy foods group. They learned why they needed calcium in their diet and about osteoporosis. Langley told them they should be consuming 2½ to 3 cups of dairy or dairy products daily. She instructed them on how to use the nutrition facts label to determine if food contains calcium. Langley also spoke to them about the nondairy food sources that provide calcium such as broccoli, fortified orange juice and sardines.
During Make Half Your Plate Fruits & Vegetables, children learned the numerous health benefits of fruits and vegetables. They also discussed the various colors of fruits and vegetables and the different nutrients and health benefits associated with each color.
In the Handwashing and Food Safety Session, Langley reminded campers how important it is to wash their hands. She taught them the difference between bacteria and viruses. To show how easily germs are transmitted, Langley divided the camp into small groups. She selected one youth who she squirted Glitter Bug Potion on their hands and then asked them to shake the hands of those in their group. Afterwards, the youth were able to see the pretend germs using a blacklight. They returned to the blacklight after washing their hands trying to remove the germs.
After each session, Langley left factsheets, nutrition resources, and copies of the recipes with the camp to share with the families.