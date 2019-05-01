West Feliciana Hospital recently partnered with American Heart Association-Capital Area to purchase and present a CPR training kit and resources for fifth graders at Bains Elementary School in St. Francisville.
"Working together, we can save lives,” said Hollis Milton, superintendent of West Feliciana Parish schools.
In 2014, the Louisiana Legislature passed the Burke Cobb Act, which requires all Louisiana graduating seniors to receive hands-only CPR instruction. The law is an unfunded mandate, which means that donations from organizations like the West Feliciana Hospital help provide the training and resources that students need to fulfill the CPR graduation requirement.
“Our parish has a great school system, and the hospital is always happy to provide assistance, especially, when it is health care-related. This program will help train the next generation of lifesavers,” said Lee Chastant, CEO of West Feliciana Hospital.