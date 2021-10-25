A potter who focuses on creative shaping and an artist advocating outside painting will be among the diverse craftsman and musicians featured when the Yellow Leaf Arts Festival returns Oct. 30-31 to St. Francisville’s Parker Park.
Tina Ufford is a yoga instructor and massage therapist who has been “throwing pots,” as she puts it, since she was 15 years old. Her art connects with the therapeutic aspects of her life, and her demonstrations will engage participants to engage with the clay and everything it represents.
“Shaping clay gives the opportunity to focus on the potter’s hands,” she said. What the potter's hands are doing brings one back to God shaping people or the way that the way that you get shaped by external experiences are like external circumstances and how you either bend or break because of those external circumstances.”
Festival participants will take the clay in its raw form and begin that process, but Ufford said the demonstrations will not end in completed works of art; it will introduce the processes involved.
“Being involved with the whole entire pottery scenario from start to finish — like the clay coming out of the ground — first, you are transforming it into something that might outlive you with your hands,” she said. “You feel like you've got creationary parts in this shaping of the world are like shaping the things that that are around you.”
Ufford will share her 30 years of shaping experiences. She said the term throwing pots illustrates the physical act and the eventual product. “When you first put the clay on the wheel head, you have to throw that clay down so that it sticks to the wheel because you're about to go high velocity,” she said. “With centrifugal force; what's not stuck to the wheel head will be somewhere else.”
Cheri Fry uses a wide variety of painting media, but plein air painting focuses on the environment. “Eu Plain Air is generally translates to ‘outdoor,’” she said. “The creative process of the artist takes place not in the studio, but painting the outdoors while in the open air, outdoors. Plein air painting is an experience involving sweat, sometimes frosty temperatures, crawling critters, sudden wind, dropped brushes, rain, moving sunlight and moving shadows, and, possibly, interruption of visitors.”
The process, as in Ufford’s work, is as important as the product. “The challenge is to be embraced,” Fry said. “Artists choosing to be a part of nature, beyond the comfort of a studio, capture a moment in time both in memory and on canvas of a particular place on this sphere we call home, with pigment, brush and vision which earn the right to claim a painting as painted plein air.”
Yellow Leaf Festival hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., but painters are encouraged to set up as early as desired Saturday and Sunday. Artists can set up their easels and paint in and around St. Francisville. Completed paintings should be turned in at the Arts for All booth Saturday and/or Sunday and will hang until Sunday 5 p.m., close of the festival. Plein Air artists may choose to have their paintings moved to the Birdman Cafe for the month of November.
Singers, songwriters, and bands will perform during in Parker Park simultaneously with art activities and demonstrations. "At the end of the day — in studio or sunlight — an artist is an artist both inside and out,” Fry said. So, paint, sing, dance where you are for art from within is art without doubt.”
For information about the festival or to view the schedule, visit http://artsforallstfrancisville.com.