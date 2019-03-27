Arts for All members Elaine Erikson, Kelly Ward, Dawn Hoyle and Ralph Schomburg taught an art lesson to a group at West Feliciana Council On Aging on March 12.
The lesson started with an introduction to the basic color wheel and progressed to painting miniwooden birdhouses with primary and secondary colors.
The community art activity was supported by a grant from the Louisiana Division of the Arts, Office of Cultural Development, and Department of Culture, Recreation and Tourism, in cooperation with the Louisiana State Arts Council, as administered by the Regional Arts Council. Funding also has been provided by the National Endowment for the Arts, Art Works.