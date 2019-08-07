West Feliciana football gears up for Friday night lights
It feels more and more like football season every week as we see the summer wind down and students return to class.
For some athletes at West Feliciana High School, football can’t come soon enough. They have been working all summer weightlifting, conditioning and practicing for one goal: getting on that field under the Friday night lights.
Last season did not end in the way the team would’ve liked: West Feliciana lost in the first round of the 3A playoffs. However, this year’s squad looks to be a team with a mission to right the wrongs of the previous season.
I spoke in depth with West Feliciana’s football coach Robb Odom about this year’s team and what to expect from the Saints this fall. He said this summer was all about getting physically stronger. His players worked day in and day out in the weight room, as they look to become a more physically imposing squad.
There are six seniors Odom looks to be the difference makers this season. First is Brady Smith, a lineman that dominates on both sides of the ball. Then, there is Robert Smith, a wide receiver/defensive back.
Another receiver Odom said to look out for is Aidan Holland, who also serves as the team’s punter. There are also two guys who play both running back and linebacker, Malik Jacob and Jackson Fazio. And defensive end Arin Spears looks to wreak havoc on backfields all season long.
Odom said every game is a big game.
“It is a week-to-week thing. I know that sounds like a cliché, but it’s true," he said.
There is no easy game or off-week for West Feliciana on its quest to the playoffs.
West Feliciana’s first taste of the football season is Aug. 22, when it has a scrimmage against Plaquemine. The following Friday is its jamboree with Zachary High School.
The regular season starts seven days later when the Saints travel to face rival East Feliciana High School. .
I asked Odom what his expectations are for the season. He said he expects to win more games this season. He said, “If the kids do what they’re asked to do, then they’ll have a good chance.”
West Feliciana could be a force to be reckoned with in Louisiana 3A play.
West Feliciana High 2019 Football Schedule
Aug. 22, 5 p.m. Plaquemine scrimmage at WFHS
Aug. 30, 7 p.m., Zachary jamboree at WFHS
Sept. 6, 7 p.m., at East Feliciana High, Jackson
Sept. 13, 7 p.m., at Livonia
Sept. 20, 7 p.m., Live Oak, at WFHS
Sept. 27, 7 p.m., Baker, at WFHS *
Oct. 4, 7 p.m. at Brusly *
Oct. 11, 7 p.m., at Parkview Baptist, Baton Rouge *
Oct. 18, 7 p.m., Glen Oaks, at WFHS *
Oct. 25, 7 p.m., Mentorship Academy, at WFHS *
Nov. 1, 7 p.m., at University Lab, Baton Rouge *
Nov. 8, 7 p.m., Madison Prep Academy, at WFHS *
*district game