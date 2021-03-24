Demi, a service dog, is the newest member of the West Feliciana High School's intensive service class.
Demi, is a 7-year-old, 20-pound Shih Tzu.
“It is my desire to teach independence as much as possible and I truly believe she can help our students with special needs with motivation and independence,” teacher Laura Glaser said of Demi.
Glaser named the West Feliciana High School Service Program DEMI: D - dogs, E - encouraging, M - motivation and I - independence. During the first week, Glaser’s students took Demi to visit the students in business English class.
Pictured: Nick Windham, Josh David, Brody Trulson, Derek Hollins, Tre’Vion Lee, Duke Dantin, Olivia Partin, JaMya Vessell, Deontre Turner, Keyon Davis, and Bill Jackson.