The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between Feb. 27-March 4:
Feb. 27
Bohannon, Justin L.: 30, 12614 La. 61, St. Francisville, improper telephone communications.
Veal, Michael D.: 43, 7382 Solitude Road, St. Francisville, bench warrant – driving under suspension.
Feb. 29
Beeton, Brea A.: 43, 4910 Judy St., Greenwood, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Feb. 29
Galland Jr., Karl P.: 38, 201 Music Road, Monroe, misrepresentation to an officer, fugitive – Caddo Parish.
March 2
Francois, Gary M.: 31, 474 Courthouse Lane, Hahnville, second-degree murder.
Harris, Joshua L.: 35, 11554 Coates Road, St. Francisville, driving under suspension.
Henderson, Tory T.: 38, 2231 Harelson St., Baton Rouge, battery of a correctional facility employee.
Sanders, Ethan H.: 27, 194 Longmire Lane, Woodville, Mississippi, possession of drug paraphernalia, no license plate light.
Williams, Joshua: 39, 3315 Loyola Ave, New Orleans, battery of a correctional facility employee.
March 3
Poole, Jontell L.: 37, 5466 Crestwood St., Lottie, bench warrant – driving under suspension.
Webb, Mamarco D.: 32, 3953 La. 952, Jackson, bench warrant – child support hearing.