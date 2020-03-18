The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between Feb. 27-March 4:

Feb. 27

Bohannon, Justin L.: 30, 12614 La. 61, St. Francisville, improper telephone communications.

Veal, Michael D.: 43, 7382 Solitude Road, St. Francisville, bench warrant – driving under suspension.

Feb. 29

Beeton, Brea A.: 43, 4910 Judy St., Greenwood, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Feb. 29

Galland Jr., Karl P.: 38, 201 Music Road, Monroe, misrepresentation to an officer, fugitive – Caddo Parish.

March 2

Francois, Gary M.: 31, 474 Courthouse Lane, Hahnville, second-degree murder.

Harris, Joshua L.: 35, 11554 Coates Road, St. Francisville, driving under suspension.

Henderson, Tory T.: 38, 2231 Harelson St., Baton Rouge, battery of a correctional facility employee.

Sanders, Ethan H.: 27, 194 Longmire Lane, Woodville, Mississippi, possession of drug paraphernalia, no license plate light.

Williams, Joshua: 39, 3315 Loyola Ave, New Orleans, battery of a correctional facility employee.

March 3

Poole, Jontell L.: 37, 5466 Crestwood St., Lottie, bench warrant – driving under suspension.

Webb, Mamarco D.: 32, 3953 La. 952, Jackson, bench warrant – child support hearing.

 

