ST. FRANCISVILLE — The West Feliciana Parish Council on Monday authorized Parish President Kenny Havard to negotiate a lease with a tour boat company to build a landing site on the Mississippi River.
The council had to declare the property surplus to the parish’s needs, but the exact location, acreage and terms of the lease will be worked out in negotiations, parish attorney Dannie P. Garrett III said.
Havard did not attend the meeting.
The parish obtained the land around the old state ferry landing during the administration of Parish President Kevin Couhig, and Havard’s administration has made improvements that parish residents are using to access the river for fishing and other recreation.
The council also authorized Havard to enter into a contract with Lacour Trucking LLC to provide monthly bulk waste collection services at parish residences.
When the contract is signed, parish residents will receive a list of the types of waste the company will accept for disposal.
The council also appointed engineer Scott M. Bergeron as a member of the Capital Area Groundwater Commission beginning Oct. 1. Bergeron is replacing John Hashagen as the parish’s representative on the panel, which is charged with protecting the Southern Hills aquifer, which provides fresh water to area parishes.