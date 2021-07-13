West Feliciana Middle School eighth grade students, inspired by a trip to the LSU Center for River Studies, decided to create a three-dimensional map that could be used as an instructional tool in Louisiana history class.
They came up with a design plan. With the help of seventh grade art students Joey Peno and Madilyn Golmon, their vision began to take shape.
Student Jayden Reynolds and his grandfather Lee Ellis built a frame to house the map. Students Hunter Redmon, Jayden Reynolds and Wilder Mata added finishing touches.