The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between May 16-22:
May 17
Lee, Evan: 50; 5386 Blackmore Road, St. Francisville; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, aggravated battery, aggravated assault, unauthorized use of a movable, simple criminal damage to property, resisting an officer, threatening a public official
May 19
Washington, Jennifer: 23; 9857 Street D, St. Francisville; possession with intent to distribute schedule I
Ware, Corey: 41: 3986 La. 955, Ethel; possession with intent to distribute Schedule I, possession of Schedule II, improper lane usage, improper display of plate, fugitive warrant
Jackson Jr., Walter: 41: 2238 Motel Lane, Jackson; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, illegal possession of stolen firearms.
May 20
Jones, Edaniel: 21: 1046 Martins Lane, Natchez, Mississippi; illegal possession of stolen firearms
May 21
White, Aaron: 23: 5352 Blackmore Road, St. Francisville; illegal use of weapons, aggravated battery