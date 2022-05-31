The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between May 16-22:

May 17

Lee, Evan: 50; 5386 Blackmore Road, St. Francisville; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, aggravated battery, aggravated assault, unauthorized use of a movable, simple criminal damage to property, resisting an officer, threatening a public official

May 19

Washington, Jennifer: 23; 9857 Street D, St. Francisville; possession with intent to distribute schedule I

Ware, Corey: 41: 3986 La. 955, Ethel; possession with intent to distribute Schedule I, possession of Schedule II, improper lane usage, improper display of plate, fugitive warrant

Jackson Jr., Walter: 41: 2238 Motel Lane, Jackson; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, illegal possession of stolen firearms.

May 20

Jones, Edaniel: 21: 1046 Martins Lane, Natchez, Mississippi; illegal possession of stolen firearms

May 21

White, Aaron: 23: 5352 Blackmore Road, St. Francisville; illegal use of weapons, aggravated battery