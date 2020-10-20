ST. FRANCISVILLE — The mayor and Board of Aldermen asked the assistant town attorney on Oct. 13 to begin the legal process to tear down a dilapidated house if the owner does not make improvements to the structure.
The house, in Villa Rose subdivision, belongs to an out-of-state owner and has a hole in its roof, a fallen tree across the driveway and an abandoned truck in the yard, Assistant Town Attorney Ben Klein reported.
Alderman Rucker Leake said the town should cut down large azalea bushes in the yard to eliminate “places to hide,” saying the abandoned property has been used by criminals to hide stolen vehicles.
Klein said the town can go through legal procedures to clear the lot of brush and undergrowth and eventually demolish the house. The town can place a lien on the property in an attempt to recover the cost of the work, he said.
The board also asked Klein to take similar action on blighted property on Wisteria Street.
In another matter, Mayor Billy D’Aquilla said an area around the old town hall on Royal Street is eroding, possibly because a drainage culvert has a crack inside of it.
The street is on the edge of a ridge running through town, and D’Aquilla said a bulkhead built several years ago to prevent the bluff from eroding appears to be bending under pressure.
The officials asked town engineer Bianca Hillhouse to study the problem and present recommendations at the next board meeting.