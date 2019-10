From left are Keajah McQuirter, Ma'kayla Hardy, Elliah Foreman, Cyrianna Campbell, Monty Boyd and Cali Berry, who have completed the dyslexia program supported by Feliciana #31 Lodge F&AM; and Theresa Pritchard. the head teacher for the dyslexia program at West Felilciana Middle School. Behind them are Sharon McCaskill, left, program administrator for the Masonic Learning Program; and the lodge's worshipful master, Drew Murrell.