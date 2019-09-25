The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between Sept. 5-11:
Sept. 1
Hardy, Marcus A.: 41, 505 Pitman Road, Woodville, Mississippi, driving under suspension, no license plate, no headlights, no registration, no proof of insurance.
Sept. 2
Flores, Norman D.: 27, 14835 La. 44, Gonzales, driving while intoxicated, improper lane usage, no driver's license, open container.
Gibson, Eric W.: 51, 4413 Burgess Drive, Baker, driving while intoxicated, open container, improper lane usage, driving under suspension.
Tregre, Ryan P.: 30, 15211 Crystal Drive, Pride, speeding, reckless operation, no proof of insurance, expired driver’s license.
Sept. 3
Harris Jr., Brandon D.: 18, 10025 Byrnes Road, St. Francisville, simple possession of marijuana, obstruction of justice.
Sept. 4
Leet, Dalton: 19, 4632 Dice Hill Road, St. Francisville, felony simple burglary of a vehicle, two counts of illegal possession of stolen things.
Sept. 5
Jackson, Lesene R.: 59, 12475 Wood Forest Drive, Houston, fugitive — Harris County, Texas.
Rabalais, Dane M.: 18, 9904 Belle Drive, St. Francisville, felony simple burglary of a vehicle.
Sept. 6
Davis, Jaylon J.: 20, 5180 Burnett Road, St. Francisville, three counts of bench warrant — simple cruelty to animals.
Gwinn, Kyrshela K.: 25, 11240 U.S. 61 N., St. Francisville, malfeasance in office.
Sept. 7
Collins, Erline: 46, 104 Stonehurst Drive, Natchez, Mississippi, speeding, driving under suspension.
Seymore, Shaniqua K.: 28, 5903 Street B, St. Francisville, driving while intoxicated, improper lane usage.
Sept. 8
Beech, Javonte S., 26, 709 Fifth St., Ferriday, speeding, driving under suspension.
Sept. 9
Gautreaux, Michael T.: 29, 22455 Walker South Road, Denham Springs, speeding, simple possession of marijuana, possession of oxycodone, possession of alprazolam.
Minor, Dantrell D.: 33, 2717 Miller Ave., Natchez, Mississippi, malfeasance in office.
Sept. 10
Jones, Jordan L.: 20, 15176 La. 421, St. Francisville, improper lane usage, simple possession of marijuana.
Lilly, Allen M.: 22, 18405 Manchac Acres, Prairieville, speeding in construction zone, driving under suspension.
Sept. 11
Green Jr., Calvin J.: 25, 12968 U.S. 61 N., Wakefield, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, simple criminal damage to property.