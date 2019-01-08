ST. FRANCISVILLE — The Board of Aldermen approved four zoning changes on Tuesday for several properties, including the new development on Burnett Road.
The property is behind the McDonald’s restaurant on Burnett Road, and was changed from a split zoning of RS-2 single family residential, RM-1 multiple family residential and CH commercial highway to a planned unit development. The board also approved the Planned Unit Development conceptual plan application.
Another ordinance addresses the Daniel property on Highway 61. The approval permits a change from a split zoning of RS-2 medium density single-family residential and CH commercial highway to CH commercial highway.
These changes allow the lot area facing Commerce Street to remain classified as residential, while the front section facing Highway 61 has been extended slightly to accommodate the commercial zoning to develop the Tractor Supply Company.
Developers for the property presented a map showing a rendering of the project to address prior concerns raised at the Zoning Commission meeting about buffering the neighboring residential area. They demonstrated where they plan to protect the existing trees, enhance the property line and add a fence.
Though the rezoning was approved, Alderwoman Susie Tully voted against the ordinance.
“I feel like if I were those neighbors, I would be upset about this commercial development being there,” Tully said to the developers at the meeting. “There are other readily available commercial properties in the town of St. Francisville, as well as in the parish, that would be attractive for your type of business.”
Further changes include rezoning a dentist’s office on Highway 61, which had been previously zoned as residential, to business mixed use.
In other matters, the board approved a purchase of a new backhoe for a 48-month lease on a state contract price, rather than repair the older model, which was over 15 years old.
“It’s a very important piece of equipment,” Mayor Billy D'Aquilla noted.