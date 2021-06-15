The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between May 24-June 6:

May 23

Lance, David: 29; 5778 Commerce St., St. Francisville; possession of Schedule II, possession of Schedule IV

May 24

Dwyer, Mary: 31; 8967 Ouida Irondale Road, St. Francisville; domestic abuse battery

May 25

Jenkins, Edward: 19, 11206 U.S. 61, Wakefield; aggravated assault with a firearm

May 26

Pines, Aikeem: 30; 9933 Street E, St. Francisville; monetary instrument abuse, simple assault

Barber, Derrick: 51; 1914 Robertson St., New Orleans; fugitive warrant

Carter, Shavanna: 35; 5180 Burnett Road, St. Francisville; fugitive warrant

May 27

Dauphine, Anitra: 32; 13601 Nemour St., New Orleans; fugitive warrant

Nation, Dameyun: 34; 5976 Street A, St. Francisville; aggravated battery, probation violation

Washington, Jasmine: 24; 5180 Burnett Road, St. Francisville; bench warrant

May 28

Lowe, Scott: 56; 5030 Thompson Cove, St. Francisville; bench warrant

Porrier, John: 28; 14213 George Rouyea Road, Gonzales; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, vehicular negligent injury, no seat belt

May 30

Kile, Tyler: 27; 173 Lamberts Road, Hessmer; operating a vehicle while intoxicated — third offense, operating a vehicle while license is suspended

Farmer-Chambers, Darion: 25; 1168 Elvin Drive, Baton Rouge; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, open container, improper lane usage

Harris, Malcolm: 36; 1276 S. 17th St., Baton Rouge; operating a vehicle intoxicated, improper display of plate

May 31

Williams, Patrick: 50; 11032 La. 965, St. Francisville; aggravated assault with a firearm, illegal use of a weapon

June 1

Candler, Demario: 43; 153 Sims Ave., Grambling; possession of contraband

Franklin, Alten: 18; 8312 Carver Road, Weyanoke; disturbing the peace

June 2

Douglas, Traylon: 24; 5971 Street A, St. Francisville; simple burglary of a movable/immovable; theft of a firearm, probation violation

Baker, Jaylen: 24; 10406 Sligo Road, St. Francisville; illegal use of a weapon

Wilkins, Deontae: 22; 1499 La. 492, Colfax; probation violation

June 3

Hartman II, Robert: 36; 8145 U.S. 61, St. Francisville; illegal possession of stolen things $500+, parole violation, fugitive warrant, careless operation, switched plates, no proof of insurance/registration

June 4

Dunbar, Demarcus: 30; 711 Third South St., Woodville, Mississippi; attempted second-degree murder, aggravated second-degree battery

Leflore, Milton: 27; 7626 Airline Highway, Baton Rouge; simple battery

June 5

Reed Jr., Charles: 33; 4807 Reed St., St. Francisville; child desertion

Reed, Nicole: 31, 4807 Reed St., St. Francisville; child desertion

