The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between May 24-June 6:
May 23
Lance, David: 29; 5778 Commerce St., St. Francisville; possession of Schedule II, possession of Schedule IV
May 24
Dwyer, Mary: 31; 8967 Ouida Irondale Road, St. Francisville; domestic abuse battery
May 25
Jenkins, Edward: 19, 11206 U.S. 61, Wakefield; aggravated assault with a firearm
May 26
Pines, Aikeem: 30; 9933 Street E, St. Francisville; monetary instrument abuse, simple assault
Barber, Derrick: 51; 1914 Robertson St., New Orleans; fugitive warrant
Carter, Shavanna: 35; 5180 Burnett Road, St. Francisville; fugitive warrant
May 27
Dauphine, Anitra: 32; 13601 Nemour St., New Orleans; fugitive warrant
Nation, Dameyun: 34; 5976 Street A, St. Francisville; aggravated battery, probation violation
Washington, Jasmine: 24; 5180 Burnett Road, St. Francisville; bench warrant
May 28
Lowe, Scott: 56; 5030 Thompson Cove, St. Francisville; bench warrant
Porrier, John: 28; 14213 George Rouyea Road, Gonzales; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, vehicular negligent injury, no seat belt
May 30
Kile, Tyler: 27; 173 Lamberts Road, Hessmer; operating a vehicle while intoxicated — third offense, operating a vehicle while license is suspended
Farmer-Chambers, Darion: 25; 1168 Elvin Drive, Baton Rouge; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, open container, improper lane usage
Harris, Malcolm: 36; 1276 S. 17th St., Baton Rouge; operating a vehicle intoxicated, improper display of plate
May 31
Williams, Patrick: 50; 11032 La. 965, St. Francisville; aggravated assault with a firearm, illegal use of a weapon
June 1
Candler, Demario: 43; 153 Sims Ave., Grambling; possession of contraband
Franklin, Alten: 18; 8312 Carver Road, Weyanoke; disturbing the peace
June 2
Douglas, Traylon: 24; 5971 Street A, St. Francisville; simple burglary of a movable/immovable; theft of a firearm, probation violation
Baker, Jaylen: 24; 10406 Sligo Road, St. Francisville; illegal use of a weapon
Wilkins, Deontae: 22; 1499 La. 492, Colfax; probation violation
June 3
Hartman II, Robert: 36; 8145 U.S. 61, St. Francisville; illegal possession of stolen things $500+, parole violation, fugitive warrant, careless operation, switched plates, no proof of insurance/registration
June 4
Dunbar, Demarcus: 30; 711 Third South St., Woodville, Mississippi; attempted second-degree murder, aggravated second-degree battery
Leflore, Milton: 27; 7626 Airline Highway, Baton Rouge; simple battery
June 5
Reed Jr., Charles: 33; 4807 Reed St., St. Francisville; child desertion
Reed, Nicole: 31, 4807 Reed St., St. Francisville; child desertion