Bains Lower Elementary students get visit from Santa Staff report Advocate Staff Author email Jan 15, 2020 - 2:30 pm Jan 15, 2020 - 2:30 pm 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Santa and Mrs. Claus visit Sam Rachal’s class at Bains Lower Elementary. Provided photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Santa and Mrs. Claus visited Sam Rachal’s class at Bains Lower Elementary in December. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Advocate Staff Author email Follow Advocate Staff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today View comments Follow Us Facebook Twitter Instagram Email