While leading a tour of the new Bains Elementary, West Feliciana Parish schools Superintendent Hollis Milton said he was excited to start with the inside of the bus entrance, which features a large model of an airplane from the ceiling and a quote on the floor, “Learning is the gateway to adventure.”
Milton said the idea behind the many graphics in the building is “to inspire kids to believe in themselves. And to know that great things come from here.”
Continuing that theme are large murals down the central hallway. These trace the history of travel, one each for water, wheels, air and space, and have signs with activities to encourage the students to explore the art.
Each of the murals features West Feliciana Parish — riverboats, highways and even Hayley Arceneaux, who is from St. Francisville and went to space as a civilian astronaut in September 2021.
“Everybody needs to hear the Arceneaux story,” Milton said. He added that flight was chosen as the main theme because it has to do with the history of the property.
“The gentleman that owned this property, Charles McDermott was his name, in the 1850s said, ‘If a dodo bird can fly, then we should be able to fly. … You can imagine how people probably looked at him in the horse-and-buggy days; he predicted that there would be vessels that flew people all around the world. That is imaginary and creative.”
Milton said McDermott didn’t stop with the idea. “He actually built gliders, and he would jump out of his house out of the second floor. Genius is probably a little bit crazy.
“He kept working on the physics. He was very passionate about it. He actually got his glider patented. Lo and behold, the Wright brothers come along.”
The Wrights, credited with creating the airplane, used information from many places, including McDermott’s patent, he said.
Milton pointed out Bains connects the earliest days of flight to a space flight by an alumna, who is the youngest American to have been in space. And one day “kind of like we all jump on planes, the average Joe citizen is going to be able to go out in space.
“We have the ability to touch students and we can inspire them to shoot for the stars,” he said.
Building features
On the Friday before school starts, the new building was filled with construction workers, cleaning crews, teachers, tours, School Board members, bus drivers and more. All are trying to prep for Tuesday while trying to not interfere with the other work.
Milton describes the building as a long spine with different activities built off it. The 130,000-square-foot building on 15 acres is mostly horizontal to U.S. 61. A large berm protects the site from seeing and hearing the highway. The campus is filled with windows, classrooms and offices with natural light.
The new building is allowing the parish to restructure campuses slightly. First graders, who previously would have attended Bains Lower Elementary, are now at Bains Elementary. So the lower elementary includes pre-K and kindergarten, and the elementary is first through fifth grades.
Bains Lower Elementary was running out of room, so the new campus was designed to accommodate that, as well as growth. The new campus will “start off with 800 students; it has the capacity to have 1,200 students,” Milton said.
At the end closest to St. Francisville is the 1,000-seat gym, compete with seating on three sides, screens and a sound system.
The next major section on the front is the bus entrance, where the plane greets the students. The cafeteria is just to the right side of the entrance.
“It's an interesting model we have here. … It's more of market-style menus that are served. … There are two hot options. And then there'll be one cold option,” the superintendent said.
Just past the cafeteria entrance is the main stairwell. “So what you'll notice is the stairwell to get you upstairs, where we have a fourth grade hall, and a fifth grade wing.”
The staircase offers more though. It’s a learning stairwell with terraced seating on the outside that teachers can use for alternative classrooms or for students to use during breaks.
Milton said they wanted students to learn anywhere in the building. “Learning takes place all the time, and the facility supports that. … We've got as many teaching and learning stations outside the classroom as we do inside the classroom. … That increases our engagement with our kids, because we all get tired of being in just a classroom, right?
Before leaving the bus drop-off area, to the left is the open media center.
“It's a modern library. There's no walls. … We want our kids to walk through comfortably. If they're going into the cafeteria, and they want to come check out a book, there's no doors to come through.”
The area has a work area and a glassed-in room for the librarian to talk with small groups.
Straight back from the area is one of the playgrounds, which wasn’t ready to go on Aug. 5. The play areas are in between the classroom wings. This one features a walkway on the edge of the trees on the property.
The classroom wings all come off the spine, facing the rear of the property. Each of the wings on the ground floor has one of the travel murals outside it. Each mural is in a different color that is used in its corresponding wing, offering another way to give instructions for navigating the campus.
Each wing has 10 classrooms. Milton said their goal is to keep the classes smaller with about 24 students per class. The 10 classrooms will help with the fluctuation that comes among age groups.
Each wing also contains the restrooms for that grade and a large gathering multiuse area in the center of the classrooms. Students will spend most of the day in their grade wing, unless walking to the cafeteria or an elective class.
On the far end of the school is an administrative suite with offices and conference rooms. Guidance counselors and mental health counselors have space, and a nurses’ office is at the front of the area. The teachers have a spacious break room/work area.
On the front of the building’s spine are the specialty classes.
At the entrance to this wing are some smaller classrooms, which allow space to work with small groups of students who need extra help.
Another room allows for physical and occupational therapy on the property. Then comes a large STEM area, set up to allow the class to have access to electrical outlets in the middle of the space.
This wing also has a music classroom and a visual arts space with smaller specialty rooms on it.
Safety
Safety was on the mind of the superintendent:
- Water fountains that have automated bottle fillers.
- Gathering areas where duty teachers can watch the early arrivals.
- Doors are locked at 8 a.m. and people have to be buzzed in after that.
- A school resource officer has a station at the door just outside the administrative offices.
- The Sheriff’s Office is just down the highway from the school.
Traffic
Traffic for the new campus is a large topic for some. The current set of instructions include:
- Parents dropping off their students must use the Marydale Road entrance.
- Marydale is also the exit.
- Drivers must turn right onto U.S. 61 when leaving campus. A J-turn is 3/10 of a mile down the road that allows people to return toward St. Francisville.
- If dropping students at multiple campuses, do so in order: Bains Lower Elementary, West Feliciana Middle and West Feliciana High first. Then return to U.S. 61 and head to Marydale for the elementary campus.