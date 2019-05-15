The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between April 24-May 1:
April 26
Dixon, Yolandria D.: 23, 51 Rose St., Woodville, Mississippi, aggravated assault, simple battery.
Stowe, Leslie K.: 39, 2156 La. 425, Rayville, aggravated criminal damage to property, aggravated obstruction of a highway.
April 27
Pace, Jacob J.: 23, 941 Burgin Ave., Baton Rouge, speeding, careless operation.
Roberson, Roderick D.: 32, 928 Napoleon St., Baton Rouge, speeding, careless operation.
Thomas, Maurissa L.: 49, 7858 Price Ave., Baton Rouge, speeding, driving under suspension, license plate expired.
April 28
Murphy, Eric Q.: 24, 142 S. Circle, Rayville, introduction of contraband, possession of synthetic marijuana.
Nichols, Whyneekqua L.: 24, 985 La. 33, Fayette, Mississippi, speeding, illegal possession of stolen things, driving under suspension, no insurance.
April 29
Davis, Kiante N.: 23, 8477 Delray Lane, St. Francisville, simple possession of marijuana, obscured windows, driving under suspension.
Gremillion, Christopher E.: 54, 8607 Pecan Drive W., New Roads, bench warrant – driving while intoxicated, speeding, driving under suspension, open container.
April 30
South, Shashawn F.: 39, 900 Riverside Drive, Monroe, speeding, driving under suspension.
May 1
Green, Walter G.: 63, 217 Tamsworth Lane, Madison, Mississippi, speeding, driving under suspension.