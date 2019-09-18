Bains Lower Elementary School displays student's art work on bulletin board Staff report Advocate Staff Author email Sep 18, 2019 - 1:18 pm Facebook Twitter SMS Email Bains Lower Elementary School student Garrick Gordon is proud of his work displayed on a school bulletin board. Provided photo Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Bains Lower Elementary School student Garrick Gordon's art work was recently displayed on a school bulletin board. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Advocate Staff Author email Follow Advocate Staff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today View comments Follow Us Facebook Twitter Instagram Email