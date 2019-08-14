The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between July 26-31:

July 26

Brumfield, Kayla B.: 26, 7421 Carah Drive, St. Francisville, bench warrant – driving under suspension, aggravated assault.

Durel, Charles E.: 34, 937 10th St., Sicily Island, bench warrant – possession of marijuana.

Elston, Scott A.: 24, 10463 Beringer Forman Road, Baton Rouge, speeding, driving under suspension.

Johnson, Kenan: 21, 510 N. Union St., Natchez, Mississippi, driving under suspension.

Marquez, Jose P.: 29, 16533 Walk Around Ave., Prairieville, speeding, driving under suspension.

Talley, Mitchel L.: 27, 7421 Carah Drive, St. Francisville, domestic abuse child endangerment.

July 27

Alexander, Anthony A.: 29, 1108 E. Pinhook Drive, Lafayette, felon in possession of a firearm.

Carter, Patrick C.: 46, 112 Hiawatha Road, Lafayette, speeding, driving under suspension.

Kilgore, Tyler R.: 33, 5321 Goodland Drive, Greenwell Springs, driving under suspension, open container.

July 28

Grimes Sr., Frank H.: 76, 6457 Ouida Irondale Road, St. Francisville, aggravated second-degree battery.

View comments