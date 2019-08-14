The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between July 26-31:
July 26
Brumfield, Kayla B.: 26, 7421 Carah Drive, St. Francisville, bench warrant – driving under suspension, aggravated assault.
Durel, Charles E.: 34, 937 10th St., Sicily Island, bench warrant – possession of marijuana.
Elston, Scott A.: 24, 10463 Beringer Forman Road, Baton Rouge, speeding, driving under suspension.
Johnson, Kenan: 21, 510 N. Union St., Natchez, Mississippi, driving under suspension.
Marquez, Jose P.: 29, 16533 Walk Around Ave., Prairieville, speeding, driving under suspension.
Talley, Mitchel L.: 27, 7421 Carah Drive, St. Francisville, domestic abuse child endangerment.
July 27
Alexander, Anthony A.: 29, 1108 E. Pinhook Drive, Lafayette, felon in possession of a firearm.
Carter, Patrick C.: 46, 112 Hiawatha Road, Lafayette, speeding, driving under suspension.
Kilgore, Tyler R.: 33, 5321 Goodland Drive, Greenwell Springs, driving under suspension, open container.
July 28
Grimes Sr., Frank H.: 76, 6457 Ouida Irondale Road, St. Francisville, aggravated second-degree battery.