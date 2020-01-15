A new addition to the West Feliciana Detention Center signifies efforts to rehabilitate the entire person — mind, body, and soul — during periods of incarceration. The Earnest James Memorial Chapel, dedicated Dec. 23, honors a man who held dual roles as member of the clergy and the law enforcement community.
James rose to the rank of sergeant in the West Feliciana Sheriff’s Department, served as a chaplain and pastored two area churches. The Rev. Milton Coats, a member of the West Feliciana School Board, served alongside James as a minister and pastor.
“The Earnest James that I knew was a hardworking person; was a committed person,” Coats said. “He was a dedicated person on many levels and wore multiple hats — a sheriff’s officer, a preacher/pastor — whatever Ernest endeavored to do, he really put his heart and soul into it.”
James died in a 2014 boating accident.
“It’s was an honorable thing for this to be dedicated in his memory,” Coats said, adding the chapel and the people it will impact will become a living legacy to James’ life. “Often times, we think of legacy is just something in the past, but this has outlived him and will continue living,” he said.
Coates said he feels there was a wide number of roles involved in his friend’s calling. “I saw that exemplified in Earnest’s life; he even sang with a group and did so many wonderful things,” Coates said. “I don’t know that he turned down any preaching engagements; if an invitation was extended to him, he took it.”
Darrel Roan, the detention center warden, credits James in helping him become the man and officer he is today. “He was a sergeant on the road, but he became the chaplain, and when he became the chaplain, he was in the jail all the time,” Roan said. “He was also my first cousin, best friend, pastor, and the reason that I have this job. Twenty-one years ago, he told me to come up here and fill out an application, and it is because of him that I have this job.”
Merging rehabilitation and the meeting of spiritual needs is part of the history and future of the detention center. Sheriff-elect Brian Spillman will soon take over the sheriff’s department, and he said the center’s role of rehabilitation and outreach will continue as well as concern for the detainees’ future outside of the facility.
“In our parish, law enforcement and our faith-based community have a great relationship — we have always worked well together,” Spillman said. “We are only as strong as they allow us to be. We rely on them continuously for program help and for assistance when things are not going so well to help us get messages out into the community.”
“In the detention facility, (the chapel) will be one of those other tools we can offer in the rehabilitation process that can gives these guys and gals a path forward and let them understand that they are children of God no matter what their current circumstances,” Spillman said. “Sheriff Daniels has left a legacy of godliness and keeping us close to our Christian roots, and I, wholeheartedly, plan to keep that going.”
The detention center holds an average of about 40 offenders. Roan said the new chapel will be used for church services, but it will also be used during incentive-reward programming and literacy services for those pursuing their GED.
Giving back something to those who have had their freedom taken away has been a recurring priority for outgoing Sheriff Austin Daniels, who will leave the office after 20 years on June 30. He said meeting spiritual needs of parish detainees has always been in his thoughts and methods.
“A lot of people we incarcerate have never heard about Christ, and they don’t know how to read and write, and the only thing for them to do is commit crimes,” Daniels said. “If we bring them in here and introduce them to Christ and put them through a GED program, it is my hope and prayer that when they go back into the community they can read and write and they know Christ and they won’t return.”