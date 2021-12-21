Classical baritone Ivan Griffin made his way back to St. Francisville to champion the cause of the Old Benevolent Society building restoration efforts after a two-year hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic. The second Sounds of the Season, held Saturday, Dec. 4, was a joint effort of the West Feliciana Historical Society and the Old Benevolent Society Building Restoration Committee.
Griffin was drawn to the inaugural concert benefit partially because of his roots to the area. His mother, Jerutha Thigpen, has family roots in Wilson and throughout the Felicianas, and his father, Joseph Griffin, is from Zachary.
"I am honored that the people of St. Francisville have welcomed me and my artistry into their community,” Griffin said. “The fact that my appearance here has been in support of this historic organization, The Old Benevolent Society, makes it all the more special. My maternal grandmother and my father both grew up in the Felicianas, Wilson and Zachary, respectively. I feel like I'm doing something special to honor their heritage."
Griffin, a graduate of Southern University and the Eastman School of Music, in Rochester, New York, has performed extensively in the United States and around the world. He brings his extensive operatic and theatrical background to Loyola University, where he is on faculty. A soloist at Trinity Episcopal Church in New Orleans, Griffin also serves on the faculty of the Ellis Marsalis Center for Music.
All proceeds from the concert benefit the effort to restore The Old Benevolent Society building, located in St. Francisville's Historic District. The building, which was added to Louisiana's Most Endangered Places List in 2018, played a special role in local African American history. This year, a successful Christmas wreath sale was added to the fundraising effort.
Benevolent societies or mutual aid organizations sprang up in the late 1700s to help free and enslaved Black people cope with financial hardships such as illness and providing proper burials for family members. After emancipation, the local benevolent society provided proper and dignified burial services for Black families in the Felicianas.
A century of wear and tear has threatened the structure. Architect James Dart, a member of the restoration committee, has taken the lead in providing the plan to repair the damage of time and restore the structural integrity of the building. The first step was to elevate the building and work on the foundation and supports.
“It's a chance to level the building, and it probably hasn't been level since guessing 1912,” Dart said. “The next step is to raise a couple of thousands of dollars to finish the rest of it to add on a toilet room, handicap accessibility, HVAC system and complete wiring."
Dart said the project will rebuild windows but keep as much original work as possible. “We're doing a restoration in order to qualify for historic preservation tax credits, which we can use because this will be returned to community as a venue that people can use,” he said.
Committee member Dyrvar Anderson, who grew up in West Feliciana and attended events at the building as a child with her parents and grandparents, said the building is a crucial hub connecting past and current generations. “It is significant because you don't know where you're going unless you know where you came from,” she said. “Moving forward, the only way we're going to get that draw from the young people is to turn this into the museum so that they have something tangible in which to connect themselves.”
Organizers are using the historical structures in a new web project to get young people excited about their heritage in the community. “You have to do that using what they're used to now — media, graphics, art — all of those things that draw young people into narratives that others used to pick up a book and read about,” Anderson said. “You got to present it in a way that they understand why this was so significant, and why it even existed.”
For information on historical projects and fundraising efforts, visit www.tellthestory.life.