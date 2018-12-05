West Feliciana Early Childhood Programs at Bains Lower Elementary School recently were recognized by the Louisiana Department of Education for providing high-quality instruction and care to the state's youngest learners.
West Feliciana received the highest honor in this category by being placed on the Department of Education's Honor Roll. "Our educators in these programs work very hard everyday, and their instruction for the youngest learners is a model for our state," Superintendent Hollis Milton said.