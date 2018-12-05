advocate shot.jpg

Gathering in November to celebrate the West Feliciana Early Childhood program being named to the Louisiana Department of Education's honor roll for program for children from birth to age 3 are, from row from left, Clarencia Grimes, Brenda Collier, Laura McKey- Ard, Lakeisha McDonald, Landa Ebbs, Lashonda Franklin and Kimberly Hughesp; and second row, Linda Moncriffe- Bell, Augustine Kelly, Akisha Milton, Lee Coleman, Stacy Leonard, Yolanda Harris- Wilson, Shonshalla Hills-Thomas and Renee Rogers. Not pictured are Kayanté Allen, Gloria Pate and Lashonda Ferguson- Jackson

West Feliciana Early Childhood Programs at Bains Lower Elementary School recently were recognized by the Louisiana Department of Education for providing high-quality instruction and care to the state's youngest learners.

West Feliciana received the highest honor in this category by being placed on the Department of Education's Honor Roll. "Our educators in these programs work very hard everyday, and their instruction for the youngest learners is a model for our state," Superintendent Hollis Milton said.

