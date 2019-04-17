West Feliciana Middle School art students create wildlife paintings Advocate staff report Apr 17, 2019 - 2:00 pm Facebook Twitter SMS Email Treyse Andrus and Eli Milton display their wildlife canvases in Kenneth Annio's class at West Feliciana Middle School. PROVIDED PHOTO Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Art students in Kenneth Annio's class at West Feliciana Middle School recently created paintings with wildlife themes. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags West Feliciana Middle School. View comments Follow Us Facebook Twitter Instagram Email