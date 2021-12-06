The West Feliciana Parish Council, in a Dec. 1 special meeting, reviewed a proposed plan to redraw council districts to reflect population changes observed in the federal 2020 census.
Demographer Mike Hefner calls the first draft of the redrawn map “Illustrative Plan 2,” which, based on official census figures, would give the four council districts close to the ideal population of 2,511 residents each.
The council also has an at-large seat filled in parishwide balloting. It is now held by Kevin Dreher.
The redistricting information and maps are available for public inspection on the parish government’s website, wfparish.org, under the Parish Council section.
Council Secretary Emily Cobb said the council will have another meeting to discuss the plans after Jan. 1 and will keep the website updated as new items are drafted.
State and federal laws require public bodies with elected members to redraw their district boundaries if the census figures show a district’s population is more than 5% above or below the ideal population, which is calculated by dividing the population by the number of elected seats.
In West Feliciana’s case, the Louisiana State Penitentiary inmates at Angola are not considered in the drawing district lines for the council or School Board. The census puts the parish’s prison population at 5,284 and the non-prison headcount at 10,045.
The discussion soon veered into doubts about the accuracy of the headcount.
Dreher said he does not believe the figures are accurate but accepts that they are the numbers that must be used in redistricting.
Hefner said the self-response rate to the census was only 46.5 percent of West Feliciana Parish’s households. He said some residents’ suspicions about the federal government played into some of the hesitancy, while other residents may not have mailed their census forms because they expected a census worker would pay them a follow-up visit.
“But there were no door-knockers because of COVID,” Hefner said.
Ambrose Sims, who said he represents the parish branch of the NAACP, said he doubts that percentage of Black residents declined during the 10 years between headcounts.
“There are a lot of concerns,” Sims said of the plan, adding that the census has always over-counted White voters and under-counted minority voters. Sims was a parish manager when the parish was governed under the police jury system.
Hefner encouraged the NAACP to participate in the process that will eventually come up with a final plan.
The council has two Black members, council President John C. Thompson, of District B, and Melvin Young, of District A.
Hefner told the council that drawing a plan to maintain 50 % or more Black population in Districts A and B was a “real challenge’ in 2010 and is even more difficult because of the large parishwide increase of the White population noted in the 2020 census and the decrease of Black population, percentage-wise.
He said he drew a map he labeled Plan 1 but his Plan 2 does a better job of balancing the districts.
The plan before the council now has District A with 2,320, a deviation of minus 7.6%. The Black population is 52.2%.
District B has 2,372 residents, of which 45.6% are Black. The population deviation is minus 5.5%.
District C, now represented by Clay Pinson, would have 2,648 residents, a deviation of plus 5.5%. The White population would be 87.5%.
District D, now represented by Justin Metz, would have 2,707 residents, a deviation of plus 7.7%. The population would be 82.8% White.
Hefner said he encourages the public to study the plans and offer comments on ways to tweak the proposed boundaries.