ST. FRANCISVILLE — After a parade of speakers extolled the virtues of the Cat Island National Wildlife Refuge, the West Feliciana Parish Council on Monday agreed to put $20,000 toward reopening the site.
The 12,000-acre refuge has been closed to the public since the August 2016 flood, when Bayou Sara floodwaters washed away part of Creek Road, the only public access to the site.
Creek Road is a parish road, but it runs along an outside curve of Bayou Sara where the washout occurred.
The parish is eligible for some $1.8 million through the Federal Lands Access Program to fix the road, but a 20 percent local match, or about $460,000, is required.
A nonprofit group, Friends of Cat Island Refuge, has raised about $55,000 toward the match, and its members wanted the council to put up another $20,000 and make a commitment to work with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on the rebuilding project.
Parish President Kevin Couhig sought assurances Monday that the parish is not committing to come up with the entire local match if it appropriates $20,000.
"We're asking for $20,000. I'm going to find the rest of the money," refuge manager Jimmy Laurent replied.
"You've got yourself a deal," Couhig said as an overflow crowd at the council's monthly meeting broke into applause.
The council's resolution to put up $20,000 is conditioned upon the Friends group or the federal government raising the rest of the local match.
Other Friends members said their organization would continue raising money for the project.
In addition to giving the public access to the refuge, other landowners also use Creek Road to reach their property on the southern end of Cat Island, which actually is not an island but a strip of low-lying land between the Mississippi River's current channel and the escarpment the river cut along the Tunica Hills as it meandered over the ages.
Several landowners whose property is outside the refuge also urged the council to support the project.
Gil Dozier, of Lafayette, who operates a hunting lodge near the refuge, said the Nature Conservancy gave a tremendous gift to the public in the late 1990s when it purchased land that later became the refuge, including the site of the national champion bald cypress.
"This property is nothing short of being a national treasure," Dozier said, a point echoed by other speakers.
The bald cypress is the largest tree of any species east of the Sierra Nevada mountain range.
Friends member William Daniel said most out-of-state visitors to the refuge come to see the tree and the parish is losing tourism income while the refuge is closed.
After the road is rebuilt, the parish can apply for additional FLAP grants to maintain and upgrade the road, Daniel said.
Couhig said he is skeptical the road can be rebuilt in its pre-flood location.
"The land is gone. This calls for us to rebuild Creek Road in what is now the creek," Couhig said of the proposed plan.
Landowner George Woodside, who used the road to reach his property, said local contractors have said they can put the road back in its original location to avoid the necessity of trying to get additional rights of way from neighboring landowners.
"Jimmy's people say it can be put back," Woodside said, referring to Fish and Wildlife Service experts who have inspected the washout.