The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between July 18-24:
July 18
Chinn, Michael J.: 31, 11222 Fieldcrest Drive, Baton Rouge, speeding.
Colomb, Courtney D.: 35, 731 Ballard Lane, Opelousas, misuse of temporary tag, driving under suspension, failure to register vehicle, no seat belt, following too close, misrepresentation during issuance of a misdemeanor summons.
July 19
Davis, Kiante N.: 23, 11208 U.S. 61 N., St. Francisville, off-road vehicle on roadway, illegal possession of stolen things.
Perry, Ebony M.: 30, 4040 Tulane Ave., New Orleans, speeding, driving under suspension.
July 20
Washington, Renode K.: 45, 5945 A St., St. Francisville, possession of stolen property.
July 22
Coates, Keldrick D.: 25, 61325 Airport Road, Slidell, no driver’s license, resisting by flight, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Smith, Dustin R.: 27, 131 M.J. Lane, Centerville, Mississippi, bench warrant — probation revocation, driving while intoxicated, open container.
July 24
Green Jr., Charles L.: 38, 8625 Miss. 24, Woodville, Mississippi, driving left of center, driving under suspension, simple possession of marijuana.
Harris, Danelle D.: 43, 7268 Solitude Road, St. Francisville, criminal trespassing.
Nelson, Frederic P.: 25, 1601 Top Bluff Lane, Shreveport, speeding, no insurance, driving under suspension.