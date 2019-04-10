The Parent Teacher League at Bains Elementary School in St. Francisville recently purchased banners based on "The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People" by Stephen R. Covey to provide inspiration in the carpool line.
Bains Elementary School has earned Lighthouse certification from Franklin Covey for its use of the Leader in Me education model. The seven habits are:
- Be proactive.
- Begin with the end in mind.
- Put first things first.
- Think win-win.
- Seek first to understand, then to be understood.
- Synergize.
- Sharpen the saw.