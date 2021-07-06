West Feliciana High School students participated in the JumpStart Summer program to earn certifications and gain work experience.
Students attended class in the morning with high school instructor Lauren Howsen, where they learned Adobe software. In the afternoons, students worked in a paid internship position at various local businesses including the West Feliciana Fire Department, Birds of a Feather, The Bank of St. Francisville, The Myrtles, Temple Design, Main Street, Chase Daycare and Grandmother’s Buttons.
At the end of the summer session, students took Adobe certification exams to become Visual Design Specialists.