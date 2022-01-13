West Feliciana Parish School Board members spent almost 90 minutes Jan. 11 discussing a reapportionment plan that a consultant presented as a first step to meeting state and federal guidelines.
Consultant Mike Hefner presented a plan to divide the parish into seven districts but stressed that it was not a completed plan.
The School Board and West Feliciana Parish Council are required to amend their election districts to reflect population changes noted in the 2020 census. Districts are supposed to have nearly equal numbers of residents, with deviations of plus or minus 5%.
Based on census figures released last year, the ideal School Board district would have 1,435 residents.
The plan Hefner showed members would have 1,756 people in District 1, a deviation of 22.4% over the ideal number, while District 6’s deviation is 13.4% below, District 7 is 8.9% under and District 3 is 6.7% under the ideal figure.
Complicating the process is the general understanding that the 2020 census resulted in a significant undercount in West Feliciana, where only about 46 of every 100 residences responded to the census questionnaire and the Census Bureau was hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic in doing follow-up visits to nonresponding homes.
“Even if we don’t like the numbers, you have to use them,” Hefner said.
Also complicating the redistricting process is the goal of preserving the parish’s three majority-Black districts, the necessity of creating voting precincts that mesh with the School Board and Parish Council districts, the concentration of population within the St. Francisville area and St. Francisville having some nonvisible municipal boundaries.
Voting districts must have visible boundaries and are created by aggregating federal census tracts, which also have visible boundaries such as streets or streams.
Representative bodies are allowed to respect the residencies of incumbent members when revising the boundaries.
“Right now, I’m not satisfied with the minority districts,” Hefner told the board, adding that he faces a similar challenge in maintaining two minority Parish Council districts.
During the lengthy discussion, board members made several suggestions for tweaking the boundaries of Hefner’s tentative plan, and Hefner said he was encouraged by the members’ input.
Because the Parish Council is responsible for creating voting precincts, the School Board’s redistricting plan must be in step with the council’s efforts.
The state will not allow splitting more than three voting precincts to a School Board or Parish Council district.
“This will be a work in progress until we get the council districts nailed down,” Hefner said.
The School Board must have the reapportionment plan approved by the state by June to have elections during the fall.