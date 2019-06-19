Summer reading is off to a great start in West Feliciana, a release said. Over 200 children and their parents enjoyed a day of fun at the “Party Like It’s 1969” Summer Reading kick-off event June 1.
West Feliciana Parish Library Director Natalie Beam said getting children interested in reading over the summer is always a challenge. It’s especially important to help children avoid the summer slump when it comes to reading, keeping their young minds engaged and ready for the next school year, she said.
Beam said that’s why summer reading programs at public libraries are so important. She and her staff put together a full summer schedule of events and activities to engage children, young adults and families to read.
Families participated in activities including “Build a Rocketship,” space crafts, scavenger hunt, story time, interactive video games and a lesson about space exploration with a sign language learning component. Also, the younger children were able to use BEAM, a new interactive gaming projector system donated by the Women’s Service League of West Feliciana.
Hot dogs and sno-balls were available.
The West Feliciana Humane Society brought some four-legged friends who are looking for a home. Friends of Cat Island helped enlighten participants on natural resources. Volunteers explained wetlands, wildlife and where our water comes from.
Summer reading program schedule
Start the week with space by visiting the library at 1 p.m. on Mondays for a science lesson and hands-on demonstration from NASA experts. Sessions will include June 24 and July 1.
Tuesdays: Cooking Matters, provided by the East Baton Rouge Food Pantry, meets from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Thursdays:
June 20 is AR Test Night
June 27 is Lynn Ellison
July 11 is BR Astronomical Society with Telescope
July 18 is Redirecting Art with Raelyn
July 25 is AR Testing
July 20: Party for the 50th anniversary of the moon landing. All are invited to this party celebrating the anniversary of this amazing milestone in the U.S. space program. Music, food trucks, games, crafts and presentations.
Also, the West Feliciana Parish Library is looking for volunteers to help with any of these events. Contact Beam at info@wfplibrary.org or call the library at (225) 635-3364.