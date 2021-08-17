The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between Aug. 2-8:
Aug. 2
Watson, Leonard: 30; 6678 Sumrall Drive, Baton Rouge; possession of firearm by convicted felon, improper lane usage, probation violation
Aug. 3
Nevels, Randell: 57; 10233 Tunica Trace, St. Francisville; failure to report accident, switched plates, no proof of insurance, driving under suspension
Fournet, Jordan: 27; 9557 Baber St., Denham Springs; monetary instrument abuse
Aug. 4
Rayburn Jr., Marshall: 63; 4880 Ruth St., St. Francisville; second degree rape
Jefferson Jr., Henry: 27; 104 Freeman St., Ferriday; possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a firearm while committing/attempting a crime, no seat belt, window tint obstruction of view, fugitive warrant
Aug. 5
Reed, Nicole: 31; 4807 Reed St., St. Francisville; contempt of court
Aug. 6
Butler Jr., Earnest: 34; 6693 Indian Mound Road, St. Francisville; bench warrant