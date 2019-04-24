West Feliciana Middle School students display work at Spring Showcase Advocate staff report Apr 24, 2019 - 2:00 pm Facebook Twitter SMS Email The West Feliciana Middle School drum line, led by band teacher Wendell Mitchell, performs during the school's Spring Showcase. PROVIDED PHOTO West Feliciana Middle School seventh-grader Julia DeLee displays artwork she created in Kenneth Annio's art class. PROVIDED PHOTO The West Feliciana Middle School choir performs during the school's Spring Showcase. PROVIDED PHOTO Caleb Henyard and Jake Jewell lead The Pledge of Allegiance during the Spring Showcase at West Feliciana Middle School. PROVIDED PHOTO Madison Jarvis welcomes students and parents to the Spring Showcase at West Feliciana Middle School. PROVIDED PHOTO Clara Jane Hughes welcomes students and parents to the Spring Showcase at West Feliciana Middle School. PROVIDED PHOTO Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save The Spring Showcase at West Feliciana Middle School featured art displays and performances by the school's choir and drum line. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags West Feliciana Middle School View comments Follow Us Facebook Twitter Instagram Email