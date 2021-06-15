Students at Bains Lower Elementary School were recognized for reading success.
Harmony Lee, De’Carlyn Lofton and Khloe Gray reached the Accelerated Reader 25 Point Club. Colt Estep reached the AR 100 point club.
Students at Bains Lower Elementary School were recognized for reading success.
Harmony Lee, De’Carlyn Lofton and Khloe Gray reached the Accelerated Reader 25 Point Club. Colt Estep reached the AR 100 point club.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Purchases made via links on our site may earn us an affiliate commission