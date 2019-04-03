The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between March 14-20:

March 14

Brown, Dominic D.: 21, 2355 Brush Creek St., Zachary, possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

Lavigne, Angela M.: 41, 9920 Wad Road, Clinton, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.

March 15

Douglas, Traylon D.: 22, 5971 Street A, St. Francisville, possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

Simpson Jr., Clenard: 57, 7125 Pecue Lane, Baton Rouge, fugitive – Jefferson County Georgia.

White, Aaron R.: 28, 5251 Blackmore Road, St. Francisville, driving under suspension, no license plate.

Dawson, Damon J.: 50, 4778 Camellia St., St. Francisville, disturbing the peace.

Lebeouf, Tyler C.: 26, 100 Marian St., Donaldsonville, speeding, driving under suspension.

Wildee, Jeffery I.: 31, 2740 Mount Alban Road, Vicksburg, Mississippi, speeding, driving under suspension, no insurance, simple possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.

March 16

Chatman, Mikel: 29, 9 Spring St., Natchez, Mississippi, driving under suspension, no proof of insurance, parole violator.

Green, Antrice D.: 28, 102 Vaughn St., Delhi, driving under suspension.

Wyatt, Edwin E.: 26, 12968 U.S. 61, Wakefield, speeding, driving under suspension.

March 17

Booker, Amy M.: 44, 514 McKnight Road, Clinton, driving under suspension.

Swan, Kirby A.: 44, 9262 Indian Mound Road, St. Francisville, driving while intoxicated, speeding, improper lane usage, switched vehicle certificate (inspection sticker).

Walker, Randy: 28, 450 Cloud Drive, Baton Rouge, driving under suspension.

