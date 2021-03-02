West Feliciana Hospital has deployed new equipment to protect patients and staff from COVID-19 as well as a range of other microorganisms, a news release said.
The Surfacide UV Cleaning Equipment consists of ultraviolet towers used to help clean rooms, which adds a new level of sanitation and complements the UV filtration systems originally constructed within the hospital’s air return system. In addition, the Imaging Department has upgraded to the newest Trophan EPR Cleaning system, which disinfects ultrasound probes.
The Surfacide UV Cleaning Equipment positions multiple emitters close to high-touch surfaces and reduces shadowed areas. The emitters laser map the hospital space to calculate the most effective UV-C dose and rapidly decontaminates the area, delivering more energy to more surfaces in a single cycle.
In another addition, free-standing screening stations are being used at the hospital and rural health clinic. This virtual hands-free type of screening decreases face-to-face interactions for required temperature checks. The stations allow staff to continue traditional patient care and assist with screening on as needed without having to continuously man the station.
“Since the pandemic began, our focus has been to treat those who have contracted the virus, while never endangering our current patients and their families,” West Feliciana Hospital CEO Lee Chastant said. “The implementation of these new advances in cleaning gives us additional weapons in the fight against COVID-19. We will continue to keep an eye out for other ways on how we can continuously improve the care and safety of the community.”